New bill can force California to reveal who they're sharing your baby's DNA with State law says genetic testing companies like 23andMe have to get your permission before they store, use or sell your DNA. But the state of California doesn't have to get your permission and has been storing DNA samples from every baby born here since the 80s. Now, health officials are refusing to reveal who else is using that DNA, but lawmakers who want to change that face an uphill battle at the Capitol. Julie Watts reports.