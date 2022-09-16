NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i come together for a crossover season premiere event, Sept. 19th on CBS The NCIS-verse unites NCIS and NCIS: HAWAI'I in a special crossover event for the respective season 20 and season two premieres of the two hit CBS Original series on Monday, Sept. 19 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT). During a suspenseful two hours, the hunt for a dangerous suspect unveils a complex network and a larger sinister plan that will take the D.C. team to Hawai'i in a race to thwart the next large-scale attack.