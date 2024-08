Efren Ramirez, “Pedro” talks about Thursday night’s livestream watch-along screening of “Napoleon Dynamite,” where cast and fans can interact.

“Napoleon Dynamite” 20th anniversary celebration Efren Ramirez, “Pedro” talks about Thursday night’s livestream watch-along screening of “Napoleon Dynamite,” where cast and fans can interact.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On