Multi-million dollar mansion in the Hollywood Hills vandalized and covered in graffiti It may look like something from an "End of Days" movie, but it's actually a multi-million dollar mansion in the Hollywood Hills. Left to trespassers and squatters, this once beautiful home has been vandalized beyond recognition. Neighbors say they have been sounding the alarm for years to get the city to help clean it up. Jasmine Viel has information on the owner and what the city is doing about it.