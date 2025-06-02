Watch CBS News

Mookie Betts Foundation Helps Altadena Family

Angi Franklin and her family lost their home in the Eaton fire. In the weeks since the tragedy, Angi and her family have received help and support from their community and Dodgers superstar, Mookie Betts. Chris Hayre has the story.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.