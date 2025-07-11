Watch CBS News

Michael Cooper: Camp Lakers

The Lakers kicked off their annual Camp Lakers, featuring more than 240 players age 10 to 15 at the AIM Sportsplex in Seal Beach! We got an inside look at how Laker Hall of Famer Michael Cooper is helping out!
