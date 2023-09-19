Watch CBS News

Michael Block's Cinderella summer

A 15th place finish at the PGA, a hole-in-one in a major & a hero's welcome everywhere was how Arroyo Trabuco golf pro MIchael Block's summer went. Jaime Maggio sits down with him as he looks back at an amazing summer & forward to what lies ahead
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.