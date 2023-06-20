Watch CBS News

Meet ‘The Merrell Twins’ at VidCon 2023

Vanessa Merrell and Veronica Merrell, twin sisters who started a YouTube channel together, join us to talk about their success behind their channel and making videos along with what you can expect at VidCon 2023.
