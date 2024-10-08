Watch CBS News

Meet Steve Garvey (R) | Candidate for U.S. Senate

Former Dodgers first baseman Steve Garvey is vying for a U.S. Senate seat succeeding the late Dianne Feinstein. Garvey has described himself as a moderate conservative and has no previous political experience.
