Meet Popeye: Pet of the Week

Meet Popeye, an 8-year-old Pitbull mix looking for his forever home! You can visit him at Dulce Vida Rescue, which is a local organization focused on rescuing dogs off the streets of Tijuana and putting them into foster care or adoption.
