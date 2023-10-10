Watch CBS News

Meet Boo from Pasadena Humane: Pet of the Week

Meet our pet of the week, Boo! She is a 4-year-old dog looking for her new forever home. Come visit her during their special event "Adopt a Boo" running October 19-31, where all dogs over 31 pounds have a $10 adoption fee.
