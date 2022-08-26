Medical experts warn about using herbal remedies, check if it's safe with your doctors In a world full of hundreds of herbal remedies readily available to customers, medical experts told CBSLA Reporter Joy Benedict that patients should proceed with caution. This comes after the Sacramento County Coroner's office announced recently that Lori McClintock, the wife of U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock, died as a result to "adverse effects" caused from ingesting white mulberry leaf, a popular herbal supplement often used for flu-like symptoms and dieting.