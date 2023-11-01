Watch CBS News

MaxPreps SoCal: Episode 4

It's time to look ahead to the CIF Playoffs as Chris Hayre & Jahleel Addae take us thru the brackets for the CIF Southern and LA City Sections. Centennial High coach Matt Logan joins the show along with MaxPreps experts Zack Poff & Steve Montoya
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.