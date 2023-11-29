Watch CBS News

MaxPreps SoCal 11/29/23

The Section Champs have been crowned and now comes the CIF State tournament. Chris Hayre & Jahleel Addae break down the South match-ups with help from Zack Poff and a visit from Mission Viejo championship coach Chad Johnson
