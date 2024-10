Mariachi performance, mural among tributes to Dodger great Fernando Valenzuela Just days after his passing, Dodger great Fernando Valenzuela will be honored at the first game of the 2024 World Series as it's hosted at home in LA. Julian Torres, the first mariachi artist to be signed to LA's Death Row Records, will perform a tribute to the player affectionately known as "El Toro" while artist Jonas Never, paints a mural in his honor.