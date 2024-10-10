Watch CBS News

Maha Abouelenein shares her inspirational story

Entrepreneur and global communications expert Maha Abouelenein shares her story and life advice in her debut book 'Seven Rules of Self-Reliance: How to Stay Low, Keep Moving, Invest in Yourself and Own Your Future."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.