Lucy Westlake - Youngest American Woman to Scale Mt. Everest She's just 18 years old, but already Lucy Westlake has reached the mountaintop... literally. Back in May, she made history, becoming the youngest American woman to scale Mt. Everest. Lucy will attend USC starting this fall and compete for the Trojans Track and Field and Cross Country teams. She was in town to receive the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award this month when we got a chance to catch up with this amazing young woman at the track at USC