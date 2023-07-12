Watch CBS News

Los Alamitos Traffic Circle | Look At This!

It's one of the largest roundabouts in the country, located in the heart of Long Beach where PCH connects with Lakewood Boulevard. In this episode of Look At This!, Desmond Shaw takes us to the Los Alamitos Traffic Circle.
