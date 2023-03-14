Watch CBS News

Look At This!: Chateau Marmont

In this episode of Look At This!; Desmond takes us to West Hollywood for a look at the famed Chateau Marmont, the apartment building turned hotel that has housed dozens of stars including the likes of Robert De Niro, Paul Newman and Keanu Reeves.
