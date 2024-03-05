Watch CBS News

Local Paralympic champ committed to USC

Paralympian Ezra Frech already has a long list of achievements at a young age. Now, he tells Darren Haynes, how he's committing to USC - the first above-the-knee amputee to commit to a D-1 track & field program for able-bodied athletes
