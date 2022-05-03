Watch CBS News

Legends: Ball Boy/DJ Jason Wagers

Jason Wagers has 5 championship rings with the Lakers, but you wouldn't know it by looking at the roster. He was a team ball boy and also served as the resident DJ. Jill Painter Lopez sits down with Jason to look back at his time with the team
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.