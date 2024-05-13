Lead prosecutors removed from Rebecca Grossman murder case The lead prosecutors from the Rebecca Grossman murder case have been replaced. KCAL News reporter Jasmine Viel has the new developments. Also, a warning for some hikers in Orange County after a mountain lion was spotted on a popular trail in Mission Viejo. Plus, a tale of two climates in Southern California as some deal with the May Gray and others feel the heat! Meteorologist Olga Ospina has your Next Weather forecast. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.