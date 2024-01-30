LAX People Mover possible delay, boba shop vandalized again, Newsom storm preps | The Rundown 1/30 The competition date for LAX's Automated People Mover may be delayed from this year to 2025. KCAL News reporter Tom Wait explains why. Plus, a San Bernardino boba shop has been targeted a second time, this time by a vandalizer with a BB gun. Also, Governor Newsom is mobilizing different agencies across California to prepare for the incoming storms this week, particularly in high-risk areas. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.