Former LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner is spearheading the lawsuit that claim millions of dollars weren't spent properly. Ross Palombos reports.

LAUSD, Superintendent Carvalho faces lawsuit claiming district defrauded taxpayers Former LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner is spearheading the lawsuit that claim millions of dollars weren't spent properly. Ross Palombos reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On