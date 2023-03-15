Watch CBS News

L.A. River raging with runoff, rescue teams ready

With the Los Angeles River raging and reservoirs and dams at maximum capacity, the LAFD Swift Water Rescue team advises the public to avoid waterways as excess water is released. Rick Montanez reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.