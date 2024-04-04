Watch CBS News

Kings PA Announcer Rabone living his dream

Trevor Rabone grew up a Kings fan in Fontana. Now, his is the growly voice getting fans excited at Crypto.com Arena as the team's public address announcer. Jill Painter Lopez heads up to his perch for a view of it all
