KCAL News Special: Home Insurance Crisis - We've Got You Covered For months, our KCAL News team has been investigating and reporting on the various issues affecting our state, from those arising from the Palisades and Eaton fires to people struggling to get or keep their insurance. We've called on leaders for answers and seen firsthand the bravery and resilience of those fighting to try and rebuild their lives. Our Kristine Lazar and Julie Watts will dive into some of the biggest problems people across California are facing and what you need to know to protect yourself and your family.