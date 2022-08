Seen On TV

Seen on TV

A new poll in Los Angeles' mayoral race shows Congresswoman Karen Bass leading developer Rick Caruso.

Karen Bass has commanding lead over Rick Caruso in mayoral race, poll finds A new poll in Los Angeles' mayoral race shows Congresswoman Karen Bass leading developer Rick Caruso.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On