Hunter Biden indicted, new video in UNLV shooting, SoCal marks first night of Hanukkah; The Rundown Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, has been indicted by a Los Angeles federal grand jury. He faces nine charges, which include failure to file and pay taxes, evasion assessment, and false or fraudulent tax returns. Plus, investigators have released video showing the moments a police officer in Las Vegas confronted and killed the man accused in a deadly rampage at UNLV. They say he was a college professor who was denied a job at the university. Also, Southern California is marking the first night of Hanukkah tonight with different celebrations and events.