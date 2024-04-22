Watch CBS News

Hermosa Beach native Greg Browning honored

Hermosa Beach native Greg Browning is a legend in the surf community. He was diagnosed with ALS in 2023 but is still keeping the positive vibes, and next Saturday he'll join the Hermosa Beach Surfer's Walk of Fame.
