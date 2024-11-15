"Gotta keep 'em separated": How biology inspired The Offspring's famous lyric Ahead of a new album and world tour, "The Offspring", the Orange County punk group that rose to fame in the 90s, sat down to talk about their upcoming projects and their lives before their 1994 breakout album, "Smash," which remains the highest-selling independent album of all time. As their music started airing on MTV, guitarist Kevin Wasserman was still working as an elementary school custodian and singer Dexter Holland was deep in his molecular biology studies at USC — inspiring one of the band's most famous lyrics.