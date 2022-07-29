Good Samaritan rescues injured motorcyclist lying on the middle of 91 freeway in Riverside David Pride watched in horror as a motorcyclist hit an overturned car shrouded by the darkness on the 91 Freeway in Riverside. After slamming into the car, Pride said the motorcyclist flew through the air and landed right in the middle of oncoming traffic as car after car narrowly avoided running him over. When another car crashed and exploded into flames, Pride knew that he had to do something to save the injured motorcyclist. Nicole Comstock reports.