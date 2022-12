Golden Globes nominations announced The nominees for best film, drama, are: "The Fabelmans," "Top Gun: Maverick," "Elvis," "Tár" and "Avatar: The Way of Water." The nominees for best film, comedy or musical, are: "The Banshees of Inisherin," "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," "Babylon" and "Triangle of Sadness."