"Game of Thrones" actress Esmé Bianco slams LA DA Gascón over Marilyn Manson abuse case Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said new evidence has emerged in the sex abuse case against musician Marilyn Manson. But a day later, "Game of Thrones" actress Esmé Bianco slammed the prosecutor's handling of the investigation, saying she is one of the victims and she has seen no charges or other action taken in the two years since the case was announced. Bianco spoke at a rally for the prosecutor's political opponent, Nathan Hochman, where activists and attorneys also discussed other cases.