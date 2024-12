Exploring La Quinta and Indian Wells | Westways Weekender Coachella and Palm Springs may be some of the better known vacation spots in Riverside County's Coachella Valley but the communities of La Quinta and Indian Wells also offer up a desert oasis of their own. From spas and shopping to premiere golf and tennis tournaments, AAA Westways Senior Features Editor Derrik Lang breaks it all down for us in this edition of Westways Weekender.