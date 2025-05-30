Watch CBS News

Episode 8 with Danny Trejo

Actor & entrepreneur Danny Trejo joins the Sports Central Podcast to talk with Chris Hayre about his acting career, his love of the LA Rams, working with Kobe Bryant & that one time his head was on a tortoise!
