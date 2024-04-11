Efforts to lessen Inland Empire mosquito population, CA salmon season canceled, Pomona College rally Vector crews are getting a jump start on mosquitos in the Inland Empire by releasing sterilized mosquitos in different areas. Also, the California salmon season has been canceled for the second year in a row because of a historically low salmon population. Plus, another protest and rally at Pomona College over the war in Gaza. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.