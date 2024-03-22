Watch CBS News

Doordash drone delivery... is a thing

Imagine ordering a burger, fries and a Frosty and getting a delivery from above. Doordash is working with Wendy's to make that a reality. Unfortunately, it's not available in Southern California quite yet.
