Does March Madness bring work productivity to a screeching halt? Hint: Yep Without fail, every year, March Madness creates a certain anxiety for managers and bosses everywhere as they navigate the work productivity of their sports-loving employees. No doubt, there are folks tuning into CBS at their desks from the early hours of the day or worse, not bothering to come in at all. Darren Haynes brings it all into perspective with facts, figures, and even a "boss button".