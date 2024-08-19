Watch CBS News

Dinner with Dicker the Kicker

Not only is Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker one of the best in the NFL, he's also a foodie - especially when it comes to Asian cuisine. He & Jaime Maggio grabbed a bite at Din Tai Fung for one intensely satisfying meal & a few good laughs
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.