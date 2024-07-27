Dad will bicycle across the U.S., giving back after his daughter suffered a 4-month coma When Jeff Beko's 13-year-old daughter was diagnosed with a rare illness, the autoimmune disorder left her unable to speak or even breathe at one point. She went into a coma for four months, and while she remained hospitalized, the Bekos family turned to the Ronald McDonald Foundation for help. Now, he's giving back to the charity by riding his bicycle across the U.S., visiting more than two dozen Ronald McDonald Houses along the way to meet with families and learn their stories.