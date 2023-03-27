Watch CBS News

CSUSB Yotes join the set after Final Four run

Cal State San Bernardino had its best season in men's basketball history in 2023, advancing to the DII Final Four. Coach Andy Newman & forward Mahmoud Fofana spent some time with Jim Hill & Tyus Edney on our road show
