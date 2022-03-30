Watch CBS News

Countdown To The Grammy's: The Hitmaker

How do you go from classically trained pianist to hip-hop hitmaker? On Wednesday, CBSLA's Suzanne Marques will take a look into the mind Rogét Chahayed, the producer of Doja Cat's Grammy-nominated song "Kiss Me More."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.