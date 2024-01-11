Compton shooting, Torrance airport noise ordinance, eBay harassment settlement | The Rundown A shooting in Compton has sent at least five people to the hospital tonight. Plus, Torrance is cracking down on airport noise. The city council has passed an ordinance that limits the number of flight schools at its airport to six, down from ten. Also, eBay has agreed to pay a $3 million fine to settle a case accusing its employees of terrorizing a couple. According to the Massachusetts US Attorney's Office, the couple got disturbing packages that included live cockroaches, a bloody pig mask, and threatening messages. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.