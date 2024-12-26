Watch CBS News

Cirque Du Soleil returns to the Santa Monica Pier

Cirque Du Soleil Kooza is more than just a circus. The storytelling and artistry follow the journey of “The Innocent,” a character transported to an exotic kingdom. The show is returning to the Santa Monica Pier for the first time since 2014.
