Watch CBS News

Chronic Tacos celebrates 20th year anniversary

The founders of Chronic Tacos, an Orange County food staple, stopped by the CBSLA Studios to chat about the chain's iconic tacos and what they're doing to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the popular taco shop.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.