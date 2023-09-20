Watch CBS News

Chargers host Play 60 Blitz for Long Beach kids

The NFL's Play 60 program is designed to help teach kids the game of football and the importance of being physically active for 60 minutes a day. Jim Hill caught up with Chargers rookies who hosted a clinic in Long Beach
