CBS LA kicks off toy drive in West Covina | CHiPs For Kids CBS LA and the California Highway Patrol join forces to sponsor CHiPs For KIDS Toy Drive. The drive kicked off with an event in West Covina alongside several members of the community. Tyler Wigglesworth and Andrea Williams, from West Covina High School, were accompanied by student performers. Cathy Kisselburg and Anna McArdle, from the Assistance League of Covina Valley, discussed some of the programs their organization offers. Zac Woonsam, from Inspiration Nation, also joined the crew to share details about how he inspires the youth to reach for their dreams.