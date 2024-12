Cameras caught several instances of thieves stealing copper wire from poles, a railroad crossing and buildings. Luzdelia Caballero reports.

Cameras catch copper thieves stripping wires in Harbor-Gateway Cameras caught several instances of thieves stealing copper wire from poles, a railroad crossing and buildings. Luzdelia Caballero reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On