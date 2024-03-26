Business owner sues LAPD after raid, explosives investigation, bridge collapse fallout | The Rundown A federal judge has ruled the city of LA does not need to pay a North Hollywood business owner for damages caused by SWAT officers during a raid two years ago. Also, an investigation is underway in Fullerton because of a person who reportedly has an explosive. Plus, a logistics expert talks about the challenges ahead after the Baltimore bridge collapse. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.